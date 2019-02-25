Mel B Weighs in on Irina Shayk Being ‘Uncomfortable’ During Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Intimate Performance

Are Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper that good of actors, or is the fan theory that sparks are flying between them actually true? Mel B joined in on the debate Monday morning, admitting that she squirmed in her seat thinking about Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, who was sitting smack dab in the middle of the co-stars.

Mel B criticized the actors for their cheek-to-cheek performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born just steps away from Shayk, the mother of Cooper’s 1-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. Gaga and Cooper shared a piano bench at the number’s conclusion, affectionately gazing into each other’s eyes with Cooper wrapping his arm around Gaga’s waist.

“I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh, my gosh,” Mel B recalled of the moment on Good Morning Britain‘s Academy Awards telecast.

Agreeing that the pair had “the look of love,” the Spice Girls member hoped the chemistry between the two was just for show.

“I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s women’s code and hopefully that’s not… hopefully it’s only professional,” she said.

Following the performance of the song, which later in the night would win the Oscar for Best Original Song, Gaga and Cooper smiled, hugged and walked offstage. They continued hugging backstage as they were met with applause and well wishes from production staff.

“Did I nail it?” Gaga asked backstage, PEOPLE reports. “I’m so f—ing proud of you,” she told Cooper. They then made their way back to their seats and back to Shayk.

Not only was the performance full of the magical energy fans couldn’t get enough of in A Star Is Born, the seating arrangement of the co-stars and Shayk, with the latter sitting right in between Gaga and Cooper, had many wondering if that was done on purpose — although it can likely be chalked up to the Academy’s strict seating chart.

During the commercial break following their duet, Gaga and Cooper came back out arm-in-arm to another standing ovation from the entire house. Cooper kissed and hugged Shayk when he got back to his seat, and Shayk congratulated Gaga then and throughout the night.

During her emotional acceptance speech for Best Original Song, Gaga called her sister, Natali Germanotta, her “soulmate,” which got fans’ attention as the singer just recently confirmed her split from fiancé Christian Carino.

She also thanked Cooper during her speech: “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sung this song with me but you,” Gaga said. “Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much.”