New ‘Seven’ Movie With Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman Rumored on Facebook, But It’s Completely Untrue

Many posters for fake reunion projects are making their way through social media, and Seven is the latest victim. Back in 1995, Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman teamed up for the crime thriller, which sees a nearly retired detective and his newly transferred partner trying to stop a serial killer from committing a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins. Directed by David Fincher, the film also starred Gwyneth Paltrow and John C. McGinley.

A Facebook user shared a poster for a 2025 version of Seven, a “reimagined continuation” of the film directed by “an acclaimed filmmaker; the film explores a chilling new chapter of a moral reckoning and twisted justice.” The post then goes on to even describe a trailer that is, surprisingly, nowhere to be found but promises to have “moments of intense suspense, visceral action, and philosophical musings on morality.”

236808 11: Actors Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt in the film “Seven.” (Photo by Liaison Agency)

“Seven (2025) promises to honor the legacy of its predecessor while delivering a fresh, thought-provoking narrative for a new generation,” the post continued. The film is allegedly being released in fall 2025, but unfortunately, that is not the case. There is not a new Seven film being released, and neither Pitt nor Morgan have spoken out about doing another Seven film. Comments on the post have been blocked, so there is no telling if people have actually believed it, but it might be more that people want it to actually happen rather than believing it’s happening.

Not only is there not another Seven movie in the works, for now, but the film isn’t even streaming anywhere. It is available to purchase or rent on platforms such as YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, and Prime Video, but it’s always possible it will come to Netflix or Hulu, or any other streamer in the future. At the very least, both Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt have plenty of projects coming soon, so they are staying as busy as ever. It could just be a matter of time before their paths cross again, even if it’s not a Seven reboot. Fans may just have to keep waiting and hoping that a new film will happen, but in the meantime, there are still a few ways to watch the original, albeit by purchasing or renting.