New Brad Pitt and George Clooney Thriller Finds a Streaming Home

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s upcoming thriller has found a streaming home to pair with its theatrical release. Apple Studio has landed the still-untitled film starring the two A-listers and written and directed by Jon Watts after a competitive bidding war with studios including Netflix, Amazon and Sony, reports Deadline.

Not much has been released by the upcoming thriller, but it reportedly will follow two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Pitt and Clooney have been longtime collaborators and friends, previously starring in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen together. Watts most recently directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, including this December’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film package reportedly hit the market last week, with between seven and 10 bidders entering the field including Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros, Apple, Netflix and Amazon. This is a big win for Apple Studio, which is also developing Emancipation, a new film from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Spirited, a musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer; and the Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke-led film Raymond and Ray. The successful big also comes after Apple TV+’s series Ted Lasso swept the Emmys with seven wins – more than half of the 12 Emmys the label has earned since launching less than two years ago.

Clooney is also starring in the upcoming film The Tender Bar alongside Ben Affleck. The adaptation of the J.R. Moehringer memoir, produced by Amazon, is expected to premiere at the London Film Festival. Pitt will next star in Bullet Train alongside Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada in the thriller scheduled to be released in April 2022. The film, which is based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, follows a group of assassins and hitmen who all find themselves on a train in Tokyo with varying motives.