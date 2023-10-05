'Texas Chainsaw Massacre': Where to Stream Every Leatherface Movie
Despite being banned in several countries, the original 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' film was a game-changer for the horror genre and went on to spawn a nine-film franchise
Nearly 50 years after its release, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remains one of the most memorable horror movies to date. Not only was Leatherface, the chainsaw-wielding murderer created in the late Tobe Hooper's original 1974 masterpiece, enough to terrify viewers for years to come, but the film's sole survivor, Sally Hardesty, became what is considered to be the first "final girl," a horror movie trope that persists to this day. With Halloween season upon us, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise remains a must-watch spooky season binge.
Slashing its way into theaters in October 1974 with an R rating, a rating that was adjusted from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) original X rating, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre centers around the masked the chainsaw-wielding murderer Leatherface, aka Thomas Hewitt, who wears various masks constructed out of human skin. During a trip through Texas, a group of teenagers fall victim to Leatherface.
Produced and directed by Hooper and starring Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow and Gunnar Hansen, that original 1974 film faced plenty of controversy, with its violent content leading to it being banned in several countries and pulled from several theaters due to complaints. Despite that, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre grossed over $30 million at the domestic box office and sold over 16.5 million tickets. The movie is now considered to be one of the best and most influential horror films and is credited with originating several elements common in the slasher genre, including the final girl trope.
That 1974 film also went on to spark what would become a decades-spanning franchise, though the first was not released until more than a decade later, with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 debuting in 1986. Six more films would follow - Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990), Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006), Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), Leatherface (2017), and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – with an additional film, 2000's All American Massacre, never being released. Thankfully, in the streaming era, watching all eight films in the franchise is easier than ever.
'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Where to Stream: Peacock, Shudder, Freevee
Starring: Marilyn Burns, Gunnar Hansen, Allen Danziger
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89% (critics), 82% (audience)
Synopsis: "On a weekend getaway in the Texas countryside, five friends fall prey to a masked butcher and his cannibalistic family."
'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2'
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Bill Johnson, Bill Moseley, Caroline Williams, Dennis Hopper
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50% (critics), 45% (audience)
Synopsis: "The buzz is back. More than a decade after carving up a carload of victims, chainsaw-wielding maniac Leatherface returns for more mayhem."
'Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III'
Where to Stream: Available to rent or buy (Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes)
Starring: Kate Hodge, William Butler, Viggo Mortensen, R.A. Mihailoff, Ken Foree
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 13%, 31%
Synopsis: "Chainsaw-wielding maniac Leatherface and his demented clan find a fresh group of victims to satisfy their bloodlust in this scary sequel."
'The Return of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'/' Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation'
Where to Stream: Available to rent or buy (Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes)
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey,
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 16% (critics), 18% (audience)
Synopsis: "Jenny and her date take a wrong turn to terror where they encounter sadistic Vilmer. A hilarious, bone-chilling remake of the horror classic."
'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2003)
Where to Stream: Available to rent or buy (Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes)
Starring: Jessica Biel, Mike Vogel, Jonathan Tucker, Andrew Bryniarski
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37% (critics), 58% (audience)
Synopsis: "Based on the true events that inspired the original "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" – a group of college kids come into contact with the serial killer Leatherface."
'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning'
Where to Stream: Available to rent or buy (Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes)
Starring: Jordana Brewster , Matt Bomer , Diora Baird
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 15% (critics), 53% (audience)
Synopsis: "The origins of Leatherface are brought to gruesome life in this scary, unflinching prequel. Abandoned at birth, deformed Thomas Hewitt is taken in by the perfect family--perfect for nurturing his penchant for weaving masks out of his victims' skin."
'Texas Chainsaw 3D'
Where to Stream: Freevee
Starring: Alexandra Daddario , Dan Yeager , Trey Songz
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 19% (critics), 40% (audience)
Synopsis: "A young woman learns she has inherited a large house from a relative she never knew. She and her friends set off to investigate the property, but the trip soon turns into a nightmare when the house's terrifying history comes to light."
'Leatherface'
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Stephen Dorff, Vanessa Grasse, Sam Strike, Lili Taylor
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 27% (critics), 23% (audience)
Synopsis: "See how a young man is transformed into a chainsaw-wielding, skin-mask-wearing maniac in this horrifying Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel."
'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Where to Stream: Netflix
Starring: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Olwen Fouéré
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 31% (critics), 25% (audience)
Synopsis: "In this sequel, influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, an infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin."
How to stream the Texas Chainsaw Massacre films in order according to timelines?
Release Date Order
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Leatherface (2017)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
Original Series
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986)
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995)
All American Massacre (unreleased)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
Sally Hardesty's Timeline
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
Remake Timeline/Hewitt Timeline
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Alternate Sequel Timeline
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Leatherface (2017)