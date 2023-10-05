'Texas Chainsaw Massacre': Where to Stream Every Leatherface Movie

Nearly 50 years after its release, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remains one of the most memorable horror movies to date. Not only was Leatherface, the chainsaw-wielding murderer created in the late Tobe Hooper's original 1974 masterpiece, enough to terrify viewers for years to come, but the film's sole survivor, Sally Hardesty, became what is considered to be the first "final girl," a horror movie trope that persists to this day. With Halloween season upon us, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise remains a must-watch spooky season binge.

Slashing its way into theaters in October 1974 with an R rating, a rating that was adjusted from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) original X rating, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre centers around the masked the chainsaw-wielding murderer Leatherface, aka Thomas Hewitt, who wears various masks constructed out of human skin. During a trip through Texas, a group of teenagers fall victim to Leatherface.

Produced and directed by Hooper and starring Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow and Gunnar Hansen, that original 1974 film faced plenty of controversy, with its violent content leading to it being banned in several countries and pulled from several theaters due to complaints. Despite that, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre grossed over $30 million at the domestic box office and sold over 16.5 million tickets. The movie is now considered to be one of the best and most influential horror films and is credited with originating several elements common in the slasher genre, including the final girl trope.

That 1974 film also went on to spark what would become a decades-spanning franchise, though the first was not released until more than a decade later, with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 debuting in 1986. Six more films would follow - Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990), Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006), Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), Leatherface (2017), and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – with an additional film, 2000's All American Massacre, never being released. Thankfully, in the streaming era, watching all eight films in the franchise is easier than ever.