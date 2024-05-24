'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice': New Photos of Jenna Ortega as Lydia's Daughter Astrid Revealed

Jenna Ortega has said the one word you should never say three times: Beetlejuice. The Wednesday actress summons Michael Keaton's trickster spirit as she reunites with Tim Burton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with Warner Bros. on Thursday releasing two new images of the actress in her upcoming role as Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz.

According to Ortega, 21, Astrid is "weird, but in a different way and not in the way you'd assume... I wouldn't say she's bright and sunny at all." She told Vanity Fair in February that "the relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important."

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Astrid is introduced to fans as three generations of Deetz women – Ortega's Astrid, Ryder's Lydia, and Catherin O'Hara's Delia Deetz – are brought back to Winter River amid a family tragedy. Things take a terrifying turn when Astrid, described in an official synopsis as Lydia's "rebellious teenage daughter," discovers the model town in the family home's attic, opening the portal to the Afterlife when she says Beetlejuice three times.

In a trailer for the film released Thursday, Lydia tells her daughter, "when I was a teenager, a trickster demon terrorized our entire family and tried to force me to marry him. I believed he was gone forever until you found this in the attic." Despite the warning, Astrid says the fateful incantation "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," bringing Beetlejuice back "to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

"Oh, man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone," Keaton, who steps back into the role of the trickster spirit more than three decades after the original 1988 film, told Entertainment Tonight of Ortega. "She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. The film is directed by Burton from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday) and a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson in the 1988 original. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters on September 6, 2024.