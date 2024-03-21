'Beetlejuice 2' First Look Photos: See Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder's Returns

After more than three decades, Michael Keaton is back as "the ghost with the most." Ahead of its Sept. 6 theatrical release, two first-look images from Tim Burton's upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, were released Wednesday, showing Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprising their roles from the original 1988 classic alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

The first of the two images shows Keaton, 72, back in that iconic black and white striped suit and makeup. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Burton said the actor "just got back into it. It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it." The second image released shows us three generations of Deetz women – O'Hara as Delia Deetz, Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Wednesday star Ortega as her daughter, Astrid Deetz – as well as Theroux's Rory all wearing black at a cemetery.

(Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.)

"We talked about lots of different things. That was early on when we were going, Beetlejuice and the Haunted Mansion, Beetlejuice Goes West, whatever. Lots of things came up," Burton said of the upcoming movie. "I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again. That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

According to Burton, who remained relatively tight-lipped with details, the film picks up decades later with a death in the family. The official synopsis for the film reads: "Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

(Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.)

Along with Keaton, O'Hara, Ryder, Ortega, and Theroux, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars new cast members Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe, but details of their characters haven't been revealed. Burton said the movie "reenergized" his love for filmmaking and confirmed that he will be using stop-motion animation in the sequel, sharing, "it needed a back-to-basics, handmade quality."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on Sept. 6.