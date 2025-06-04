Netflix Unveils New Rom-Com Starring ‘iCarly’ Star Miranda Cosgrove

Time to wake up the members of iCarly nation.

Series star Miranda Cosgrove is set to star in a new romantic comedy for Netflix titled The Wrong Paris.

In the film, a young woman (Cosgrove) joins a dating show in an attempt to get a free trip to Paris, France. Seems like she should’ve read the fine print, though, because the dating show actually takes place in Paris, Texas. Her plans to get herself eliminated on purpose become complicated when she actually falls for the bachelor in question (played by Pierson Fodé.)

Here's your first look at Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé in The Wrong Paris. Premiering September 12.



A woman desperate to get to France talks herself into a reality dating show set in Paris. Only to discover the show is actually in Paris, Texas. pic.twitter.com/S37sKsT0Sg — Netflix (@netflix) June 3, 2025

The movie will hit Netflix this fall, on September 12.

A couple of the supporting cast members will look familiar to anyone who watched iCarly during its original run, like Madison Pettis (Cory in the House) and Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before). Other supporting stars include Frances Fisher (Titanic), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Hannah Stocking, Veronica Long, Naika Toussaint, Ava Bianchi, Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, and Emilija Baranac.

On the iCarly side of things, Cosgrove told press last year that an iCarly sequel movie was likely happening.