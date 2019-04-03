Netflix: Ben Affleck Movies to Watch After ‘Triple Frontier’

Ben Affleck‘s newest movie, the Netflix-action thriller Triple Frontier, has been wowing both audiences and critics alike, but it isn’t the actor’s only film on the streaming service.

In fact, there are a handful of other great Affleck flicks (Afflicks?) available to stream on Netflix.

From hilarious rom-coms, to compelling mysteries and heartfelt dramas, Ben Affleck has starred in every kind of film, and users of the streaming service can stream nearly one of each.

Scroll down to see the list of Ben Affleck movies streaming on Netflix (Netfflecks?), and let us know in the comments which ones you plan to stream!

Reindeer Games

Also Starring: Gary Sinise, Charlize Theron, Dennis Farina, James Frain, Donal Logue, Danny Trejo, and Clarence Williams III.

Released in 2000, Reindeer Games is a thrill-ride crime film about a recently released convict named Rudy Duncan (Affleck) who finds himself caught up in robbery plot on the outside.

However, while Duncan discovers that he’s been tricked by people he thought were friends, he also has a secret or two himself.

Good Will Hunting

Also Starring: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Minnie Driver, Cole Hauser, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Good Will Hunting was not Affleck’s first film, but it was his first big partnership with long time BFF Matt Damon, and even garnered the pair an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

“The film follows 20-year-old South Boston janitor Will Hunting, an unrecognized genius who, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement after assaulting a police officer, becomes a client of a therapist and studies advanced mathematics with a renowned professor. Through his therapy sessions, Will re-evaluates his relationships with his best friend, his girlfriend, and himself, facing the significant task of confronting his past and thinking about his future.”

Chasing Amy

Also Starring: Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Dwight Ewell, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Affleck’s second film with writer/director Smith (the first being Mallrats), Chasing Amy is a tale of love both unrequited and betrayed, but not in the ways you assume.

The Company Men

Also Starring: Kevin Costner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Maria Bello, Chris Cooper, Craig T. Nelson and Tommy Lee Jones.

In his major motion picture directorial debut, writer John Wells used The Company Men to explore the tragic instances of families having the security of a stable job ripped away from them due to “business” needs.

Affleck plays Bobby Walker, a man who becomes the victim of corporate downsizing and has to claw his way back to a place where his family is secure again.

Joseph: King of Dreams

Also Starring: Mark Hamill, Richard Herd, Maureen McGovern, Jodi Benson, and Steven Weber.

In this biblical-based animated film, Affleck voiced Joseph, a man betrayed by his brothers and sold into slavery, only to film himself betrayed yet again.

Eventually Joseph finds himself favored and given much responsibility, and then faced with the opportunity to get revenge or show mercy. But, what will he choose…

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Also Starring: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Eliza Dushku, Shannon Elizabeth, Will Ferrell, Ali Larter, Jason Lee, Chris Rock, and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

Arguably, you probably would not call Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back a “Ben Affleck movie,” but he does play two different characters in it, and it’s on Netflix, so we’re counting it.

In two different cameos, Affleck play both himself, and Holden McNeil (reprising his character from Smith’s Chasing Amy). Notably, it’s Holden who set Jay and Bob off on their adventure in the first place, so one could say that the whole thing comes together BECAUSE of Affleck.

This film also features the classic line, “Affleck was the bomb in Phantoms, yo,” which is both hilarious and accurate.

Triple Frontier

Also Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.

If you have yet to see Affleck’s newest movie, Triple Frontier, it is recommended that you carve out a couple hours to do that because it’s maybe his best performance in five years or so.

Triple Frontier is an action-thriller about a crew of ex-military friends executing a heist that does not go according to plan.

It’s not flawless by any means, but it is a fun watch and has absolutely terrific performances from everyone involved.

What’s Next for Affleck?

Later on this year, Affleck will release Torrance, a sports drama “about a former basketball star who has lost his wife and family foundation because of an addiction, and he attempts to regain his soul by becoming the coach of an high school basketball team at his alma mater.”

Torrance is directed by Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant, Warrior) from a script by Brad Ingelsby and O’Connor. It co-stars Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar, Hayes MacArthur, Brandon Wilson and Rachael Carpani.

Affleck is also scheduled to put out another Netflix film as well, titled The Last Thing He Wanted. That film co-stars Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, and Brian Rechkemmer.

The Last Thing He Wanted is about a journalist (Hathaway) who stops covering of the 1984 U.S. Presidential election in order to care for her dying father (Dafoe). It is directed by Dee Rees (Mudbound) from a script by Dees and Marco Villalobos.