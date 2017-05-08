Murder on the Orient Express First Look

While Kenneth Branagh could probably be considered the world’s foremost adaptor of William Shakespeare’s vast works, the writer/director/actor really seems to love making adaptations in general.

All of his last eight films over the past 20 years have been adaptations of previous works, be they plays, books, or comics. Branagh’s next project continues the tradition with an theatrical version of Agatha Christie’s novel Murder On The Orient Express.

Entertainment Weekly just revealed the first look at the star-studded cast for the new film on the cover of this week’s issue, unveiling the creepy, old-timey aesthetic that Branagh can deftly capture. They’ve also released eight new photos depicting the main players in the mystery.

The film’s heavy hitters appear on the cover including BFFs Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., Judy Dench, Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, Penelope Cruz, and Kenneth Branagh’s fake mustache.

Set to release toward the end of the year, the screenplay was written by American Gods showrunner Michael Green. Branagh will direct, of course, marking this his first followup to 2015’s Cinderella.

The film will focus on Branagh’s character, Hercule Poirot, on the titular train when a murder occurs. The detective must then investigate and determine who the killer is.

Murder on the Orient Express is due in theaters November 17.