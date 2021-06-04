'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming Shuts Down After Positive COVID Tests

✖

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 has been shut down yet again due to positive COVID-19 tests, months after the movie's star and producer Tom Cruise made headlines for ranting against set workers for letting their guard down in pandemic-related precautions. A statement from a Paramount Pictures representative said the M:I 7 production in the U.K. had been temporarily halted until June 14 due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. The studio said it is following COVID-19 protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.

The Sun, which first broke then news of the shutdown, reports that Cruise, along with other cast and crew members, are self-isolating for two weeks after 14 crew members tested positive. The shutdown is just the latest for the production; in February 2020, production was shut down in Venice, Italy following a coronavirus outbreak in the country before the first day of shooting. Then in October, 12 people on the Italy set tested positive, Variety reported at the time. Production resumed a week later.

Then, in December, Cruise made international news when The Sun published leaked audio set of the 58-year-old movie star screaming at crew members who were reportedly standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen. In the expletive-filled rant, Cruise can be heard shouting: "We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Cruise addressed the viral moment for the first time in May, doubling down on his messaging. He told Empire Magazine "there was a lot at stake at that point" and, "I said what I said." He added that he only addressed the "select people" who were directly involved with the safety violation. He then joked, "I do Zoom parties and kids' parties also, you know!"

It's unclear if this week's delay will affect Mission: Impossible 7's release date of Nov. 19, 2021, which was already delayed four months past its initially planned July date.