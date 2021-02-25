'Mission: Impossible 7' Director Shares Teaser Photo of Tom Cruise in Action

✖

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 continues to move as fast as Tom Cruise's two legs will carry him, as seen in a mysterious new photo director Christopher McQuarrie shared on Instagram Thursday. The new film follows the story that began in McQuarrie's previous two installments in the series, Rogue Nation and Fallout, with many of the same cast returning to help out Cruise's Ethan Hunt on a new adventure. Paramount plans to release the movie on Nov. 19.

The new photo from McQuarrie was as mysterious as Ethan's next mission with the IMF team, although the photo does not explode after seeing it. McQuarrie only included ellipses in the caption, inspiring plenty of speculation in the comments section. "All you've gotta see is the silhouette. And you already KNOW who tf that is," one fan wrote. "Oh-oh, he's running again... just don't let him jump too far," another wrote, referring to Cruise's injury during the filming of Fallout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie)

Earlier this week, ViacomCBS made several announcements about its upcoming streaming service, Paramount+, including one involving Mission: Impossible 7. The movie will be among those available on the new streaming platform between 35 and 45 days after hitting theaters. Although the official list of movies being released under this plan was not announced, Paramount does have some blockbusters in the pipeline, including Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II.

McQuarrie has not released a plot description for M:I 7, but we do know Esai Morales (Ozark) will be playing a new villain. Henry Czerny, who played the IMF director in the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996, is also coming back. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham have been cast as unknown characters. Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt will all be returning to the franchise.

Paramount and McQuarrie initially planned to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back, with the eighth movie scheduled for Nov. 4, 2022. However, this is no longer the plan. Earlier this month, sources told Deadline that Cruise's promotional responsibilities for Top Gun: Maverick will make it difficult for him to get back to filming. After Maverick hits theaters on July 2, he could go back to film M:I 8. Deadline also reported that rumors production on M:I 7 was postponed again due to pandemic-related travel issues were incorrect. On Feb. 14, McQuarrie confirmed that filming in Abu Dhabi was complete and the production was moving back to the U.K. "for a few finishing touches."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.