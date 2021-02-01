'Mission: Impossible' Filming With 'Obsessed' Tom Cruise Is Reportedly a 'Nightmare,' According to Sources

✖

Tom Cruise is reportedly a "nightmare" to his colleagues working on the new Mission: Impossible movie right now. Sources working on the production The Sun this weekend that Cruise has become insufferable to work with. They said that Cruise is determined not to let the coronavirus pandemic slow the movie down at all.

Cruise is filming the seventh Mission: Impossible movie in the United Arab Emirates right now, and the crew is losing steam. An insider said that the COVID-19 safety restrictions are adding up, and "a lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can. But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him."

"He's the most determined person. It's impressive, but a nightmare," they added. Production on the movie has reportedly moved from the U.K. to the U.A.E. recently, and travel restrictions are making crew members nervous. Many are worried that they will find themselves trapped in the Middle East now that the U.K. restricts flights from the area. Some reportedly want to get home while they still can.

"Now, many of the production team, especially the more junior staff who aren't on big salaries, are up in arms and just want to go home," a source said. Current "red list" rules say that anyone traveling from the U.A.E. to the U.K. must self-isolate for at least 10 days after traveling.

"This is starting to feel like a real nightmare of a production — and of course, a lot of that is totally unavoidable, the source went on. "But the hope was that after the pre-Christmas rows and delays, filming out in the U.A.E. would give the crew more freedom to make headway without hold-ups. It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down."

The next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise has already been heavily delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie has been in production since late 2019 but still has not finished filming. So far, the film's official title and other details have not even been released.

Cruise previously made headlines when a leaked audio clip revealed his angry tirade at two crew members. Cruise was reportedly furious that the duo was not observing COVID-19 safety protocols to the letter and yelled: "If I see you doing it again, you're f—ing gone." It is not clear if those two people are still working on the movie.