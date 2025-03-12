Michael B. Jordan Working on Classic Movie Remake, Casts His Leading Woman

Michael B. Jordan is planning to steal audiences’ hearts with his next film. Jordan will direct and star in a remake of the classic romantic heist flick The Thomas Crown Affair as his follow-up project to Creed III.

Thomas Crown Affair was originally made in 1968 and a remake released in 1999; both versions turned their leading ladies—Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo—into A-list stars. This version will feature Bones and All star Taylor Russell opposite Jordan.

In previous versions, Thomas Crown is a smooth-talking millionaire businessman who masterminds the perfect art heists in his free time. He’s never been caught, until he meets a female insurance investigator who suspects Crown is behind it all. They play a cat-and-mouse game before eventually falling in love—while simultaneously still trying to outwit the other.

In tone, the two TCA films are similar to a James Bond or a Mission: Impossible, so with Bond being smothered by Amazon and the M:I series coming to an end, it’s easy to see why studios would be interested in bringing it back for a modern audience. The first starred Steve McQueen, and the remake stars Pierce Brosnan, which leaves plenty of room for Jordan to show off his wily charm and action chops.

Jordan will next be seen in Ryan Coogler’s vampire-horror flick Sinners later this year. There is currently no release date on his remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.