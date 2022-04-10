Mark Wahlberg Opens up About Losing His Mother Alma While Filming 'Father Stu'

✖

Ahead of the premiere of Mark Wahlberg's new movie Father Stu, the Four Brothers actor is opening up about losing his mother while filming the project. His mother, Alma Wahlberg, died in 2021. Wahlberg sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in an interview that will air on April 10 to discuss the emotional toll losing his beloved mother took. Despite such, he used the love he had for his mother to push through filming. The movie premieres on Wednesday, April 13.

"Her and my dad will always be my heroes," Wahlberg says in the clip. Regarding filming, Wahlberg admits it was a difficult process. "It was tough. It's a lot easier to tell somebody else to celebrate a loss, than it is to actually do that," he said. "But I do just really remember most of the wonderful things. It was hard to see her suffer for her last weeks and to be there watching that, and to just kind of watch her deteriorate."

More than anything, he remembers his mom's spirit, which he says lives on. "She had always, always remained really positive and really encouraged us to be happy and to, you know, think about nothing but the good times, which was, which was helpful for sure," he added.

In Father Stu, Wahlberg stars as Stuart Long. Per an official description of the film, the story follows Long who moves to LA in search of money and fame following a career-ending injury to his amateur boxing career. While working as a supermarket clerk, Long meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Sunday school teacher who isn't impressed by his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic begins attend church services to impress her. A motorcycle accident leaves Long wondering if he can use his second chance to help others, leading to the surprising realization that he's meant to be a Catholic priest.

The movie also stars Jacki Weaver, Mel Gibson, and Niko Nicotera. Wahlberg recently called the movie "the most important movie I've ever done…and the best movie I've ever been a part of," per American Magazine.