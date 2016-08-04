Margot Robbie Has Fitting Reaction to Lady Gaga Taking on Role in 'Joker' Sequel

Margot Robbie drew widespread acclaim when she portrayed the role of Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. She went on to portray the role in subsequent films including Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Now, another celebrity is set to take over the role in the upcoming Joker sequel — Lady Gaga. According to Deadline, Robbie responded to the news that Gaga will portray Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux with an incredibly lovely response.

Robbie spoke with MTV News to promote her new film, Amsterdam, and the conversation soon turned to the DC universe. When asked about Gaga taking over the role of Harley Quinn for the Joker sequel, Robbie had nothing but kind things to say. She told the outlet, "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor."

Robbie continued to say that she doesn't believe that female characters have the same honor of having multiple actors portray them, such as her examples of Macbeth or Batman. Although, she did recognize that she got to portray Queen Elizabeth I after other actors including Cate Blanchett. Still, the star said, "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Back in June, Todd Phillips, who wrote and directed the 2019 hit, shared that there would be a Joker sequel subtitled Folie à Deux. At the time, he also posted a photo of the first page of the script, which was dated May 18, 2022. In that same month, it was rumored that Gaga might have a role in the upcoming Joker sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the titular character. The news was later confirmed in August when the singer shared a teaser for the film on social media. The teaser confirmed that the next Joker film would be released on October 4, 2024, five years after the first film premiered. Even though 2019's Joker was surrounded by some controversy, the film still did well at the box office and even scored Phoenix an Oscar.