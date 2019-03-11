Machine Gun Kelly Set to Play Tommy Lee in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic

Netflix has made its choice for who to play Tommy Lee in the streaming service’s adaptation of the Motley Crue biography, The Dirt. Only instead of finding another rock star, they’re going with a rapper.

Machine Gun Kelly, a Cleveland rapper known for songs like “Invincible,” “Bad Things” and “Wild Boy” will play the band’s drummer, according to a report from Variety.

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has had a number of small acting roles in the past few years, most notably when he played the character Wesley on the 2016 Showtime comedy Roadies.

Jeff Tremaine, the director of the Jackass trilogy, will helm the project. Kelly took to Twitter following the announcement and couldn’t hold back his excitement.

“And it’s finally announced. Excuse me for being crass but…. HOLY F—ing S—!”

Kelly also announced that he convinced the makers of the film to hire his brother to be his drum teacher.

“I got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher,” Kelly tweeted. “(K)ept it in the family. (I) WILL learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming.”

The film is based off the band’s 2001 autobiography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, following Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, Lee and Vince Neil as those rose through the ranks of the 1980s rock scene. The film has had an infamous production history, with Larry Charles originally signed on the make the adaptation for Paramount Pictures and MTV Films back in 2006.

Tommy Lee announced the film was in pre-production via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Hey kids! Good news!!! The Motley Crüe movie, The Dirt has begun pre production!” Lee wrote. “Starts shooting in Feb! Here we go!!!”