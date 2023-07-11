Lori Loughlin Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date at Great American Family

Lori Loughlin is continuing to move on with her career following her conviction in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. After marking her return to films in Fall Into Winter, Loughlin is returning to Great American Family for the new Christmas movie Blessings of Christmas, which is set to premiere as part of the network's Great American Christmas event.

In the upcoming film, Loughlin will star as Mandy Gilmore, a renowned TV star, "who is saying goodbye to her hit culinary series, A World of Food, so she can travel the globe and dine in all 142 Michelin star restaurants," per an official synopsis shared by Deadline. However, "before jetting to Paris, Mandy stops in Milwaukee with the deed to her deceased aunt's food pantry, Angel's Fare, recently purchased by adjacent business owner, Adam Carraway (James Tupper). It's a simple transaction until pantry volunteer Otto Nessen (Jesse Hutch) reminds everyone that Aunt Susie's love of cooking was actually love of feeding – which inspires one more holiday feast for those who need it most.

Blessings of Christmas will premiere as part of GAF's Great American Christmas event. Great American Christmas kicks off on Friday, October 20, with new holiday movies set to premiere every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the year. Deadline reported in March that this year's event will feature 21 new original titles, which is up eight from 2022. In addition to Blessings of Christmas, the lineup includes Christmas By Chance, starring Trevor Donovan and Merritt Patterson, and Royal Christmas Ball, starring Danica McKellar. An exact premiere date for Blessings of Christmas has not yet been announced.

Blessings of Christmas is executive produced by Loughlin, Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Alfonso Moreno, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Jameson Parker, David Winning, Doran S. Chandler, and Trevor McWhinney. Brian Dick produces, with Bradley Goodman serving as supervising producer. David Winning directs from an original screenplay Blessings of Christmas by Alfonso H. Moreno.

The movie marks Loughlin's second at Great American Family after she starred in Fall Into Winter, a romantic comedy film. The movie marked Loughlin's first film lead since 2018 and her first since completing her sentence in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. In the film, Loughlin starred as erry, a woman "who is suddenly forced to work alongside former nemesis, Brooks (James Tupper)." Brooks is "an old friend of her brother's who unexpectedly buys out half of Kerry's family-owned confectionery business." She previously appeared on GAF in When Hope Calls Christmas, which premiered on the network in December of 2021.