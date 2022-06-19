Lori Loughlin Returns to Red Carpet for First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin attended her first red carpet event since she was indicted in March 2019 amid the college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old actress was in California on June 18 for the DesignCare 2022 Gala in support of the HollyRod Foundation. She donned a blue dress with long sleeves and gold heels for the event. In addition to her gold bracelet, Loughlin carried a small clutch.

Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL player Rodney Peete, started the Foundation to help families whose loved ones are diagnosed with autism or Parkinson's Disease. Participants paid $500 to attend the event honoring trailblazers in autism and Parkinson's awareness. Funds raised went to the nonprofit. In addition to both founders, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tina Knowles, Daisy Fuentes, and Skai Jackson were in attendance.

The gala was Loughlin's first red carpet appearance since she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for their part in the college admissions scam orchestrated by Rick Singer. They pleaded guilty in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to enroll their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli on the University of Southern California crew team, despite neither having ever taken part in the sport.

In addition to two months in jail and $150,000 in fines, Loughlin was sentenced to 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 59, was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. In October of 2020, she began her prison term. She served nearly two months at the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, before being released in December of that same year. Giannulli was placed in federal prison on November 19, 2021, and released from home confinement in May 2021, ending a five-month sentence.

(Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation)

Since her release from prison in December 2020, Loughlin has slowly begun to make a comeback in Hollywood. In December 2021, the Full House alum made her first television appearance on When Hope Calls, in which she reprised her role as Abigail Stanton from When Calls the Heart.

Loughlin has also turned her attention to charity work. In October, a source told Us Weekly that the star is trying to "put the past behind her." The insider said the GAC network star "privately arranged for two students to attend four years of college" whose tuition and expenses exceeded $500,000.

"Lori's trying to lead with love and kindness," another insider told Us Weekly in March, "and trying to make a difference in the lives of kids, in particular, who are in need of help." She has continued to work with Project Angel Food after completing her community service requirement and was seen filling cars with donations for Ukraine during the conflict with Russia earlier this year.