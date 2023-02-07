Lori Loughlin to Star in Holiday Movie for Great American Family

Lori Loughlin is set to star in a new holiday movie for Great American Family, more than two years after the conclusion of her sentence in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. According to Deadline, the network has tapped Loughlin to lead the forthcoming film. Few details were made available, but the film is likely to debut later this year.

The announcement comes after Loughlin's return to the small screen last month in Fall Into Winter, a Great American Family romantic comedy film. In Fall Into Winter, Loughlin plays Kerry, a woman "who is suddenly forced to work alongside former nemesis, Brooks (James Tupper)." Brooks is "an old friend of her brother's who unexpectedly buys out half of Kerry's family-owned confectionery business." The film has reportedly been a big hit with Great American Family viewers.

In May 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation and its founder Rick Singer, in order to get their daughters – Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21 – designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team.

This was a false designation, however, as neither of the girls had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin served two months behind bars, and Giannulli served five months, after pleading guilty to charges they incurred from the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. Additionally, Loughlin was hit with a fine of $150,000, and Giannulli ordered to pay $250,000. They were both given community service as well, with the legal request reflecting that Loughlin has met her required hours, while her husband is still working to complete his. Notably, they both recent;y completed 2 years of supervised release in California.

Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott previously issued a statement on the network's involvement with the former Full House star. "Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years," he said. "We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate."