Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Delivers a Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her 'Lifesaver'

Lori Loughlin's daughters are celebrating their mama for their 58th birthday. Three years after her infamous college admissions scandal ordeal in which she lied on her application to get her social media influencer daughter Olivia Jade into a prestigious university, the Full House alum is trying to move on. And her daughters are right by her side, letting the world know their mama remains the apple of their eye. Olivia Jade, 22, celebrated her mom's birthday by posting a throwback photo with her mom on her Instagram Story. In the shot, Loughlin stares into the camera as she holds a young Olivia Jade. "Happy birthday," the beauty influencer wrote alongside a cake emoji. "I Iovaaaa you." Olivia Jade's sister Bella followed suit. The 23-year-old also opted for a throwback photo, but used one of Loughlin with her and her sister. "Happy birthday my lifesaver," she wrote. "I love you."

Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli share the two young starlets. The family made headlines in 2019 after it was revealed that Mossimo and Loughlin paid college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000. They alleged both daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. The couple pleaded guilty to fraud.

Loughlin spent two months in jail later and was ordered to complete 150 community service hours upon her release. Mossimo, 58, served a five-month prison sentence. He was released in April 2021.

Olivia Jade spoke about the ordeal in an episode of Red Table Talk in Dec. 2020. She lost sponsors and endorsement deals, dropped out of school, and was out of the public eye amid the fallout.

As it turned out, it was her idea to be on the Facebook Watch series. Adrienne Banfield-Norris, a co-host and mother of Jada Pinkett Smith, was initially against the idea. "I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story. I feel like here we are, a White woman coming to Black women for support when we don't get the same from them. It's bothersome to me on so many levels," Banfield-Norris admitted in the interview. "Her being here is the epitome of White privilege to me."