Lindsay Lohan Honors 'Parent Trap' Co-Star Natasha Richardson With Tender Tribute

Natasha Richardson died in March 2009 after a skiing accident, and her The Parent Trap co-star Lindsay Lohan remembered the late actress on what would have been her 58th birthday on May 11. Lohan used Instagram to share a still from the 1998 film, in which Richardson played Elizabeth, the mother of Lohan's two characters, Annie and Hallie.

"Happy Birthday Angel," Lohan wrote, adding Richardson's name as a hashtag. Last summer, the cast of The Parent Trap got together for a virtual reunion hosted by Katie Couric, where Lohan shared fond memories of working with Richardson. "Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," she said. Dennis Quaid, who starred as Elizabeth's ex-husband, Nick, shared, that Richardson was "somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."

Elaine Hendrix, who played Annie and Hallie's almost-stepmother Meredith Blake, recalled the love between Richardson and her husband, Liam Neeson. "She would come into the hair-and-makeup trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about Liam and her kids, and she would call him, 'My Liam,'" she said. "They truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking."

Richardson died after suffering an epidural hematoma following a fall while skiing in Quebec at age 45. She was survived by Neeson and their two sons Michéal and Daniel. "It was so sudden," Micheál, now 25, told The Times earlier this year. "When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not. It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it's her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I'm incredibly grateful for."

He added to PEOPLE that his favorite movie of his mom's is The Parent Trap "because I just see her so much as that person." "I'm so lucky too, because she's passed away, I can still watch her and see how she worked and also it's a great thing to have," he said. "And I do [watch her movies], but there's still a lot there I need to watch."