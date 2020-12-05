'Leatherheads' Cast: Where Are They Now?

There are several films that focus on the NFL or other football leagues, but not many tackle the early days of the sport. However, one movie released in 2008, Leatherheads, focused on a football team in the 1920s. George Clooney played Dodge Connolly, the captain of the team intent on giving the sport a boost. He recruits Carter Rutherford, a war hero with the skill set to shine on the football field. Connolly believes that Rutherford will help pack the stands with fans. While they try to find success on the field, newswoman Lexie Littleton searches for dirt on Rutherford while also dealing with the advances of each man. The film didn't find critical success overall while viewers gave it lower scores. What it did feature, however, was a stacked cast of successful actors. Three big names headlined the list while some of Hollywood's busiest figures joined in. These actors have since gone on work on several TV shows, movies and video games. So where are they now?

George Clooney (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Turner) A major star in Hollywood throughout his entire career, Clooney has continued to work steadily since Leatherheads. He starred in Hail, Caeser!, Gravity and The American among many other projects. He recently joined Catch-22, a TV mini-series set on the island of Pianosa. Clooney also completed work on The Midnight Sky, an upcoming Netflix film about a post-apocalyptic Arctic explorer. prevnext

Renee Zellweger (Photo: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty) Like Clooney, Renee Zellweger was a big name in Hollywood prior to Leatherheads. She starred in Bridget Jones's Diary, Jerry Maguire and Me, Myself & Irene. She has gone on to continue working steadily since the football film. Zellweger starred in Bridget Jones's Baby, Case 39 and The Whole Truth among others. She most recently portrayed iconic actress Judy Garland in Judy. prevnext

John Krasinski (Photo: Amazon Studios) Many fans first learned of John Krasinski when he was starring in The Office as Jim Halpert. However, he is no mere cubicle resident. The actor has shown his chops over the years — both before and after The Office — while tackling high-profile projects. He starred in 13 Hours, the film about Benghazi, as well as the thrillers A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II. Krasinski currently stars on Amazon Prime's spy series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which has completed two seasons and has a third on the way. prevnext

Robert Baker (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) Robert Baker, the actor behind Stump, has been a mainstay on TV series and in films since Leatherheads' release. He had a role on Justified as a bare-knuckle boxer and he portrayed Dr. Charles Percy on Grey's Anatomy. Baker also joined Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull before joining the cast of The Lone Ranger. Baker's most recent appearances were on Supergirl, The Magicians and Blindspot. prevnext

Malcolm Goodwin (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) The man who starred as Bakes, Malcolm Goodwin starred in several projects after appearing in Leatherheads. He had a guest role on True Blood, as well as a prominent one on the TV series Breakout Kings. However, one of Goodwin's biggest roles was on the CW series iZombie. He appeared in 71 episodes as Clive Babineaux. Goodwin most recently completed work on Not Quite College, They Whisper and Half Lives. prevnext

Tim Griffin (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Tim Griffin has a reputation on IMDB as "the man who is in everything." His list of credits proves this statement to be accurate. He portrayed Ralph in Leatherheads before landing guest appearances on Super 8, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Burn Notice and Central Intelligence. Griffin's credits also include roles in series such as True Detective, Valor, Chance and Covert Affairs. He most recently worked on the sci-fi thriller, Dissonance. prevnext