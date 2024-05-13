10 Blood-Curdling Horror Movies Available to Stream Now

Even at Halloween, it can sometimes be hard to find a good horror movie to watch when you feel the overwhelming urge to be scared senseless. Thankfully, there's a plethora of fantastic fright-filled flicks available on multiple streaming services right now. From classics like The Amityville Horror — currently available on Max — to more action-packed projects like Netflix's Army of the Dead, there really is something for every kind of horror fan. For something fun and bloody, Hulu has you covered with the complete Leprechaun franchise. The Roku streaming channel even has some great horror and horror-adjacent movies that users can watch for free, such as John Carpenter's Escape From New York and the Kurt Russell-starring Western-horror Bone Tomahawk. Below, we have put together a list of some other great horror movies that are streaming right on various services, from Netflix to Paramount+. Scroll down to check out our picks!

The 'Fear Street' Trilogy - Netflix One of the best horror offerings that Netflix has put out in the past few years is the Fear Street trilogy. Comprised of three films that take place in various eras — 1994, 1978, and 1666 — the series tells the story of a witch's murderous curse that transcends generations in the small town of Shadyside. The series is co-written and directed by Leigh Janiak, and features a number of talented young actors, such as Stanger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink. Community actress Gillian Jacobs also turns up in a crucial role as well. All three Fear Street movies are now streaming on Netflix.

'Willy's Wonderland' - Hulu Willy's Wonderland is a horror-comedy about "a quiet loner," played by Nic Cage, who "agrees to clean an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs." However, "he soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside" the building, known as Willy's Wonderland. Mayans MC star Emily Tosta stars alongside Cage, playing Liv Hawthorne, the step-daughter of the town sheriff who wants to destroy Willy's Wonderland. Horror fans can see how Cage and Tosta fair against the maniacal mechanics right now on Hulu.

'A Quiet Place' Parts 1 and 2 - Paramount+ Back in 2018, horror fans were introduced to A Quiet Place, a film directed by and starring John Krasinski (The Office), and co-starring his real-life wife Emily Blunt. The film follows a family as they attempt to safely live their lives amidst an invasion from bloodthirsty creatures that have hyper-sensitive hearing and can pick up on even the smallest sounds. This year, A Quiet Place Part II was released, continuing the story from where it left off in the first film. Once again directed by Krasinski, with the star also scripting this time around, A Quiet Place Part II maintains the strong sense of terrifying tone from its predecessor, keeping audiences on the edge of their seat throughout. Both films are currently streaming on Paramount+ right now.

'Freaky' - Peacock If a few — or a whole bunch — of laughs are what you need with your horror, then look no further than Freaky, over on Peacock. The film stars Vince Vaughn as a cold-blooded serial killer who swaps bodies with a high school girl played by Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, The Society). The movie absolutely pulls no punches when it comes to the violence factor but, for every splatter of blood, there are a dozen moments that will have viewers laughing hard.

'Hellraiser' - Prime Video An iconic horror flick that Amazon Prime Video subscribers can stream is the 1987 Clive Barker classic, Hellraiser. The film revolves around a family tormented by Pinhead and the Cenobites, creatures from a dark dimension who are fueled by pain and suffering. This is one that has a lot to offer both longtime horror fans and newcomers.