Lucy From ‘The Santa Clause’ Movies Is All Grown Up With a Baby Boy

With the holidays rolling around and fans tuning into their favorite festive films, it’s time for a reminder that Lucy from the two Santa Clause sequels is all grown up. Played by Liliana Mumy, Lucy made her debut in The Santa Clause 2 as Laura and Neil’s daughter and, by association, Scott’s “niece.” She also starred in the third film, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Aside from the Tim Allen-led holiday flicks, Mumy is also known as the voice of Mertle in multiple Lilo & Stitch projects, such as the two sequel movies and Lilo & Stitch: The Series. She starred on both Cheaper by the Dozen films as Jessica Baker, with other credits including Barnyard, Catscratch, American Dragon: Jake Long, Powerpuff Girls Z The Winx Club, the Air Buddies film series, and more. Since 2015, Mumy has voiced Leni Loud and various other voices in Nickelodeon’s The Loud House franchise, including the long-running show, shorts, films, and spinoff The Casagrandes. Most recently, she lent her voice to No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie on Paramount+ over the summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though Mumy has been consistently acting since she was a child, she has also put her focus towards something else. The 30-year-old welcomed a son in November 2023 with husband Ben Perlmutter, just two months after they tied the knot. She shared a sweet video on her Instagram earlier this month celebrating her baby boy Nathan for his first birthday, and he certainly takes after his mother with the red locks. The actress frequently shows off her son, who is definitely a little bundle of joy. And she seems as happy as ever.

According to her IMDb, she doesn’t have any upcoming projects, but Liliana Mumy seems to be doing just fine with her baby, husband, and The Loud House, which is continuing to be a success on Nickelodeon. She didn’t reprise the role of Lucy for Disney+’s The Santa Clauses, unfortunately, and there hasn’t been any word on a third season, so fans shouldn’t expect a reunion between her and Tim Allen any time soon. However, Allen’s Shifting Gears was picked up by ABC and will be premiering in the new year, so perhaps a reunion can happen that way. At least fans can watch all three The Santa Clause films on Disney+, which will get fans into the Christmas spirit. And soon, Mumy will be introducing her kid to the films.