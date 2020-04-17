‘The Office’ Star John Krasinski, Special Guests Will DJ Virtual Prom for High School Students Stuck Home Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has been an extremely challenging time for people not just across the states but the globe. Amid the wall-to-wall news coverage of COVID-19 cases and plans for re-opening the economy, plenty of positivity has arisen through the cracks. There’s been a steady stream of good-will shown from celebrities helping to support local charities, like television specials that have been put together, such as the Disney Sing-A-Long event on ABC. But perhaps no one has risen to the challenge like John Krasinski, however.

The actor has utilized his platform with his YouTube channel that has seen him conduct some good deeds for his fans, as well as bring us all a mini The Office reunion when former co-star and on-screen boss, Steve Carrell joined him on the first episode of his series, Some Good News. Krasinski has spoken before about his interest in a reunion. However, now the Jack Ryan star is taking his good deeds to the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:54am PDT

Announcing the news on his Instagram, the Boston native revealed he will be serving as a DJ for a virtual prom he is hosting Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. “That’s right class of 2020,” he began his post. “I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

Krasinski is hoping to bring together a group of students across the states who have seen their final year of high school come to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus. With schools closing up for the year, these kids are missing out on major life moments, including the famed school dance. Kransinski is excited to give the kids some semblance of a prom during the difficult times. He did not share who the special guests may be that will be appearing on his feed.

To get everyone in the spirit before he made his announcement, he also provided fans with a glimpse into his younger life, sharing a photo of himself attending the prom. “First all… you’re welcome,” he began the caption. “Second of all, I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom!”

In announcing the news, his following has sent nothing but approval for his good deed. Many users have already begun to send in their RSVPs for the event and sharing with their friends. “This is AMAZING thank you so much!!! Sharing with my fellow seniors now,” one user commented.