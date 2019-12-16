Kristen Stewart Breaks Silence on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Bombing at the Box Office

Kristen Stewart has spoken candidly about her movie, Charlie’s Angels and its less-than-stellar performance at the box office. The blockbuster revival did not measure up to its earning expectations, and many are doubting that the series will go on. Stewart feels there are a number of reasons for the flop, but she is still proud of the final product.

Stewart spoke to PopCulture.com’s sister site, Comicbook.com about Charlie’s Angels, which has made around $55.8 million worldwide at the time of this writing. Domestically, the movie has earned about $8.6 million, all on a $56 million budget. While it is profitable, the margins are thin, and Stewart concedes that it is “kind of hard to promote a movie like that.”

“Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated,” Stewart said. “Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie. And I think that the kind of the climate that we’re living in right now is polarizing and it’s weird and it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like that.”

“And I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicized feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about Charlie’s Angels… I’m like, ‘Dude, we just wanted to have a good time,’” she added.

Stewart also accepted the assessment that a sequel to Charlie’s Angels was unlikely, but she was disappointed by that fact. She said that she saw a lot of potential in their version of the franchise, and it could have grown over time.

“I’m bummed that we probably won’t make another one, but at the same time I’m really proud of the movie and I’m so happy that it exists and can live in the world,” she said. “Because I think for a lot of people it’s still kind of important even in a very non-serious way.”

The new Charlie’s Angels reboot starred Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as an all-new team of Angels — Sabrian Wilson, Elena Houghlin and Jane Kano, respectively. The movie did alter one recognizable trope from the franchise — establishing the team within the movie, rather than portraying them as experienced teammates. In the movie, Elena joins the team, becoming their third member.

The movie was originally slated for release on Nov. 1, but it was pushed back so it would not have to compete with Terminator: Dark Fate, which also flopped last month. Charlie’s Angels was released on Nov. 15, and so far it is still holding on.



Charlie’s Angels is still in theaters now.