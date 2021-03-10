Keanu Reeves in 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media
Keanu Reeves made a cameo in the new movie SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and it has sparked a spirited response from social media users. In the movie, Reeves plays "the mystical tumbleweed Sage," a character that provides wise insight to SpongeBob and Patrick. In an interview with TV Line, the film's director, Tim Hill, explained that he and the rest of the creative team behind the movie had always planned for Reeves to play the role, even before the John Wick star agreed to do it.
"When I wrote the character, I kept having Keanu in my head so I never really had another person that we were thinking about," Hill shared. "It was so lucky that he was like, 'Sure, I’ll do that.'" Hill went on to reveal that they even had a sort-of back-up plan to keep a version of Keanu in the movie, even if the actor had declined the part. "We made little Keanu drawings so long before he actually agreed, he was kind of in the movie," Hill explained. "We had temp voices doing him and the momentum was too much." Ultimately, Reeves said yes, and fans are loving his part in the movie. Scroll down to see what they're saying on Twitter.
I can't tell if cyberpunk or the spongebob movie: sponge on the run is keanu reeves' best role, but I know they're both amazing pic.twitter.com/qcFIuN2VgI— Josh Rudolph (@J_Rudy28) March 5, 2021
"Yes I did purchase [Paramount+] watch the new Spongebob movie the day it was released and yes it was super cute and gave me a serotonin boost... and yes I'm still confused as to why Keanu Reeves took such a large role," one fan tweeted.
Watched The SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the Run and I have to say it was really enjoyable. The story was great. It was awesome to see Keanu Reeves, Danny Trejo and Snoop Dog in this movie. It was my second favorite SpongeBob movie to the first one 5/5 #SpongebobMovie pic.twitter.com/ieapGSIRrn— Tim S. (@TatorTim412) March 5, 2021
[Sponge On The Run] was surprisingly pretty good. Started off slow, but picked up and had some great laughs along the way. False info with how Spongebob/Sandy met, but great stars including Keanu Reeves, [Danny Trejo], and [Snoop Dogg]," someone else offered. "If a fan of the show, check it out!"
This section takes up approximately 10-15min of the feature length runtime.— Khalil Hacker (@notKhalilHacker) March 5, 2021
"Keanu Reeves being in the new Spongebob movie is weird af but also badass," another fan commented.
I just watched Sponge on the Run.— DAN THE MAN (@2017danielDan) March 5, 2021
Im happy Spongebob got Gary Back!!!!
The Formula is You!!!!!!!!
I loved Keanu Reeves Role!!!!!#SpongeBobMovie pic.twitter.com/0n9Q6Mjnva
"I ain't gonna front the SpongeBob movie was aight," one more fan tweeted. "Seeing Snoop and Keanu Reeves in it was pretty dope."
Today I watched the new Spongebob movie!! With Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves in it!
I was super excited because you can never have a bad time with Spongebob and yep, I was right again
IT WAS AWESOME!!! 🐌💕 pic.twitter.com/KMrPSz9kIk— Ayumi Risa ☄️【VTuber】 (@AyumiRisaCH) March 6, 2021
"Keanu Reeves' cameo in the latest Spongebob movie is the one we all needed," someone else cheered. "It was most excellent."
Matt Berry is the bad guy and Keanu Reeves shows up as a Zen tumbleweed? What more could you ask for in a SpongeBob movie?! https://t.co/xnX4ZCKRCh— Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) March 2, 2021
"I saw Keanu in the new Spongebob movie," one last fan wrote. "My life is complete."
I watched it, it was good Spongebob silliness. Keanu Reeves killing it in all his scenes.— Andrew (@brackster81) March 5, 2021
