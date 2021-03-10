Keanu Reeves in 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Keanu Reeves made a cameo in the new movie SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and it has sparked a spirited response from social media users. In the movie, Reeves plays "the mystical tumbleweed Sage," a character that provides wise insight to SpongeBob and Patrick. In an interview with TV Line, the film's director, Tim Hill, explained that he and the rest of the creative team behind the movie had always planned for Reeves to play the role, even before the John Wick star agreed to do it.

"When I wrote the character, I kept having Keanu in my head so I never really had another person that we were thinking about," Hill shared. "It was so lucky that he was like, 'Sure, I’ll do that.'" Hill went on to reveal that they even had a sort-of back-up plan to keep a version of Keanu in the movie, even if the actor had declined the part. "We made little Keanu drawings so long before he actually agreed, he was kind of in the movie," Hill explained. "We had temp voices doing him and the momentum was too much." Ultimately, Reeves said yes, and fans are loving his part in the movie. Scroll down to see what they're saying on Twitter.