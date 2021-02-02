'SpongeBob SquarePants' 'Rev up Those Fryers' Fish Still Has Twitter Rolling All These Years Later

A throw-away joke from SpongeBob SquarePants has gone viral all over again thanks to some detail-oriented fans on Twitter. The classic "rev up those fryers" scene is circulating once again, and many viewers have a fresh appreciation for the committed silliness of the bit. Some are re-analyzing the joke in retrospect or applying it to modern situations.

The scene in question comes from SpongeBob SquarePants Season 1, Episode 17, "Arrgh!," which originally aired in 2000. In the episode, SpongeBob and Patrick get Mr. Krabs to play a board game with them, and he takes it overboard — going so far as to throw a customer out of the Krusty Krab so he can keep playing. That customer happened to be a boisterous fish, who came bursting through the front doors shouting "Rev up those fryers!"

The joke lands perfectly in the context of the episode, and on its own, it takes on an even more silly quality. It has become a recognizable meme on various platforms, though, like other memetic SpongeBob SquarePants moments, its meaning and application are fluid, changing slightly and taking on more nuance than a cartoon frame on its own has any right to be.

Fans noted all this and more as they dissected the "rev up those fryers" meme on Twitter this week, and they had a good time doing it. Here is a look at the latest analyses of this classic SpongeBob SquarePants moment.