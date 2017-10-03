Kate Winslet Joins ‘Avatar’ Universe With Director James Cameron

Kate Winslet and Titanic director James Cameron will reunite for the upcoming Avatar sequels.

According to EW, Winslet has joined the filmmarker’s billion-dollar Avatar franchise for its upcoming sequels. Cameron has four upcoming movies for the franchise, but it is currently unclear how many of them Winslet will appear in.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron told Deadline. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Cameron is currently filming Avatar 2 and 3, with the former expected to hit theaters in 2020. He plans to shoot 4 and 5 simultaneously shortly after.

Winslet and Cameron previously made box office history with their 1997 film Titanic. It brought in more than $2.1 billion worldwide and became the top-grossing film of all time. That record stood until Cameron knocked it out with another one of his films, Avatar.

20th Century Fox opens Avatar 2 on Dec. 18, 2020. It will be followed by Avatar 3 in 2021, Avatar 4 in 2024 and Avatar 5 in 2025.