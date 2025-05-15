Every ’80s Kids’ Favorite Adventure Movie Just Hit Tubi

“Goonies never say die,” and staying true to that saying, the quintessential 1985 adventure film that defined a generation of moviegoers is now streaming for free.

Directed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus from a story by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup in May, and is now available to watch alongside other ‘80s classics like Heathers, Labyrinth, and The Dark Crystal.

Featuring a cast that includes Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan with supporting roles done by John Matuszak, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, and Anne Ramse, The Goonies centers around a group of kids who live in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon. After finding a old treasure map, and in an effort to save their homes from foreclosure, they set off on a dangerous, epic adventure to discover the long-lost treasure of a legendary 17th-century pirate, One-Eyed Willy, facing obstacles and a criminal family along the way.

To this day, The Goonies remains one of the most iconic movies to come out of the ‘80s, and one that his risen to cult classic status. The film grossed $125 million worldwide on a budget of $19 million, making it one of the highest-grossing films the year of its release. The film holds a 77% critics rating and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is undoubtedly one of the most rewatachable films.

The film is so beloved that a sequel is currently in the works at Warner Bros. Announced in February, the film brings back Spielberg and Columbus to produce alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario, with Potsy Ponciroli set to write the script. The Goonies 2 is still in the early stages of development, so details are scarce, and it remains unclear if any members of the original cast members will appear in the movie.

The original film’s arrival to Tubi comes ahead of The Goonies’ 40th anniversary next month. In celebration of the milestone, The Goonies briefly returned to theaters for two days in January. Thankfully, fans who missed the limited-time theatrical run can still enjoy for the film for free on Tubi.