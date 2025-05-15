10 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube in May 2025

It’s no secret that YouTube is a popular video-sharing platform, but viewers may not know that the streamer also boasts a treasure trove of films.

Since launching to the public in 2005, YouTube has curated a catalog of free-to-stream movies (with ads), helping viewers cut down costs on at-home entertainment.

Here are the best movies streaming on YouTube in May 2025.

Uptown Girls

Synopsis: “Molly Gunn, the freewheeling daughter of a deceased rock legend, is forced to get a job when her manager steals her money. As nanny for precocious Ray, the oft ignored daughter of a music executive she learns what it means to be an adult while teaching Ray how to be a child.”

You can watch Uptown Girls for free with ads here.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Synopsis: “When Flint Lockwood’s (Bill Hader) latest contraption accidentally destroys the town square and rockets up into the clouds, he thinks his inventing career is over. Then something amazing happens as delicious cheeseburgers start raining from the sky. His machine actually works! But when people greedily ask for more and more food, the machine starts to run amok, unleashing spaghetti tornadoes and giant meatballs that threaten the world! Now it’s up to Flint, with the help of weather girl Sam Sparks (Anna Faris) and Steve, his talking monkey assistant, to find some way to shut down the machine before the world is covered in super-sized meatballs!”

You can watch Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs for free with ads here.

Get Out

Synopsis: “In Universal Pictures’ Get Out, a speculative thriller from Blumhouse (producers of The Visit, Insidious series and The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation.”

You can watch Get Out for free with ads here.

Jumanji

Synopsis: “Robin Williams stars as Alan Parrish, who, after 25 years, is finally freed from the spell of an ancient magical board game named JUMANJI. The two children who freed him, however, have unleashed a group of wild and exotic creatures from the game, forcing the long-lost Alan to save his hometown from destruction.”

You can watch Jumanji for free with ads here.

Dreamgirls

Synopsis: “Director Bill Condon brings Tom Eyen’s Tony award-winning Broadway musical to the big screen in a tale of dreams, stardom, and the high cost of success in the cutthroat recording industry. The time is the 1960’s, and singers Effie (Jennifer Hudson), Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose), and Deena (Beyonce Knowles) are about to find out just what it’s like to have their wildest dreams come true. Discovered at a local talent show by ambitious manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx), the trio known as “the Dreamettes” is soon offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of opening for popular singer James “Thunder” Early (Eddie Murphy). Subsequently molded into an unstoppable hit machine by Taylor and propelled into the spotlight as “the Dreams,” the girls quickly find their bid for the big time taking priority over personal friendship as Taylor edges out the ultra-talented Effie so that the more beautiful Deena can become the face of the group. Now, as the crossover act continues to dominate the airwaves, the small-town girls with big-city dreams slowly begin to realize that the true cost of fame may be higher than any of them ever anticipated.”

You can watch Dreamgirls for free with ads here.

Nosferatu

Synopsis: “A vampire count ravages the countryside in this all-time silent horror movie classic. The original vampire movie! This Figgis-West presentation has been derived from the best available picture materials and has been restored to its original length.”

You can watch Nosferatu for free with ads here.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Synopsis: “Grossing the highest box-office of any British film in the US when released in 1975, this “cult classic” comedy from the Monty Python team loosely follows the legend of King Arthur (Graham Chapman), along with his squire (Terry Gilliam) and his Knights of the Round Table (John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin), as they embark on a fearless quest in search of the elusive Holy Grail. A hysterical, historical tour-de-force from Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones.”

You can watch Monty Python and the Holy Grail for free with ads here.

Interstellar

Synopsis: “From director Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy) comes the story of a team of pioneers undertaking the most important mission in human history. Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyer’s Club) stars as ex-pilot-turned-farmer Cooper, who must leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Also starring Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway (Les Miserablés) and Academy Award® nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty).”

You can watch Interstellar for free with ads here.

Jaws

Synopsis: “Directed by Academy Award®-winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the way audiences experience movies. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.”

You can watch Jaws for free with ads here.

But I’m a Cheerleader

Synopsis: “Megan (Natasha Lyonne) considers herself a typical American girl. She excels in school and cheerleading, and she has a handsome football-playing boyfriend, even though she isn’t that crazy about him. So she’s stunned when her parents decide she’s gay and send her to True Directions, a boot camp meant to alter her sexual orientation. While there, Megan meets a rebellious and unashamed teen lesbian, Graham (Clea DuVall). Though Megan still feels confused, she starts to have feelings for Graham.”

You can watch But I’m a Cheerleader for free with ads here.