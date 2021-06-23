'Karen' Movie With Taryn Manning Has the Internet Groaning and Eye-Rolling

The trailer for BET's new horror movie Karen is striking many viewers the wrong way. Karen is a thriller about a racist, entitled white woman terrorizing her new Black neighbors in the American south. As the first trailer made the rounds on social media, many viewers complained that it was a cheap knock-off of Jordan Peele's Get Out, but lacking the nuance of the original.

Get Out was Peele's directorial debut, and it earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It was a satirical horror about well-meaning white people holding onto a horrible, racist secret, and it was groundbreaking in many ways. Viewers now think that other writers, directors and studios have taken the wrong message away from Get Out, and are trying to mimic the wrong aspects of it in productions like Karen. Many said that they simply do not want to see violence of this type without the social commentary to accompany it.

If that commentary is present in Karen, the trailer does not do a great job of promising it. Viewers felt that it was gratuitous, simply showing scenes that they were familiar with without adding any of the insight that Peele's concept did. Similar complaints were levied against the Amazon original series Them earlier this year.

The Karen trailer preoccupied Twitter critics all weekend.So far, there is no release date in place for the movie. Here's a look at what people have to say.