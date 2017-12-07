Here’s What We Know About ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

With the full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom right around the corner, it’s interesting to take a look over what we know about the film so far.

Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning in their respect roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, as we already knew.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the most exciting casting addition would have to be that of Jeff Goldblum returning as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Regarding Goldblum’s return to the franchise, as reported by Geek Legacy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona said, “I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm. After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

The film is also set to bring back B.D. Wong to reprise his role as Dr. Henry Wu, and welcomes franchise newcomer James Cromwell, who reportedly plays the late John Hammond’s former partner, as well.

Additionally, we know that this new film is set at least several years after the events of Jurassic World, and that it sees the story return to Isla Nublar where a volcano threatens the lives of dinosaurs roaming free in the former tourist park.

“Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening. It’s complicated. When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on, but it’s not what you would necessarily expect,” Howard previously explained.

So, essentially, Grady and Dearing have to prevent a second dinosaur extinction.

Jurassic World raked in a revenue total of over one billion dollars, so the sequel certainly has big shoes to fill, but so far it seems to be shaping up nicely.

Be on the lookout for the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer to drop sometime this Thursday.