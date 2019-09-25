‘Jurassic World 3’ Fans Can’t Handle the News of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum’s Return

Fans are ecstatic after it was announced early Wednesday morning that the Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are set to reprise their roles of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm in a third Jurassic World film. The latest untitled installment in the franchise, currently being dubbed Jurassic World 3, is set for a 2021 theatrical release.

This is gonna be awesome! pic.twitter.com/PFB74piFNp — Abdulaziz Rex (@AbdulazizRex) September 25, 2019

“BEST NEWS EVER,” one person wrote alongside a series of heart eye emojis.

“THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER AND AS HUGE FAN SINCE 1993 I COULDN’T BE HAPPIER! THANK YOU!” another commented.

“YEEEEEESSSSSS!!” one fan cheered the announcement. “THIS IS DEFINITELY GONNA BE THE MOVIE OF 2021!!!”

“This is the best news!!!!!” added another.

News of the trio’s return was announced during the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 25, with the film’s official Twitter account sharing a photo from the original 1993 Steven Spielberg-directed blockbuster film in which they all starred.

They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcom. #2021 pic.twitter.com/28jjkq7Y5P — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 25, 2019

Neill, Goldblum, and Dern are set to take on “major roles” in the upcoming film, with director Colin Trevorrow told fans attending a Jurassic World screening Tuesday night Dern “would play a “major role, not a cameo.”

“I’m so excited,” Dern said of her return. “I love dinosaurs and I love that you love them like we do. And if it’s not too much. If I’m going to get to join this party again, I would hate to not bring my friends Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Is that OK with you?”

“Yeah, let’s do it,” Trevorrow said. “Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are returning in major roles in Jurassic World 3.”

While this is the first time that the trio has been reunited for a Jurassic World film, they have reprised their respective roles in various films in the franchise. Both Dern and Neill reprised their roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant in 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Meanwhile, Goldblum reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park and later in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.