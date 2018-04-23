‘Jurassic World 2’ Trailer Features Big Dennis Nedry Easter Egg

The last trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has a surprising Easter egg related to the original Jurassic Park film, which you might have missed the first time you watched it.

If you squint during the scene were the Mesosaurus leaps out of the water, you can see that the person dangling from the helicopter is wearing a yellow coat. Now, this could be director J.A. Bayona’s tribute to the yellow raincoats sold in stores, but it could also be a reference to Dennis Nedry, Wayne Knight’s character from Jurassic Park. As ScreenRant points out, Nedry wore a yellow raincoat during his death scene, when the Dilophosaurus split poison at him and ate him.

There is also another shot in the trailer of an unknown person wearing a yellow raincoat while dangling from a helicopter and trying to escape a Tyrannosaurus Rex’s bite.

Like 2015’s Jurassic World, the film will have several links to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic. The most notable of these is the return of Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, who has not been seen since 1996’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park. There will also be references to InGen, the company run by the late John Hammond (Richard Attenborough).

Bayona’s film also looks to have a plot element in common with The Lost World. That film reached a climax with the T-rex going through a romp in San Diego. Based on the new trailer for Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs will also interact with people off Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna.

Much of the footage from Fallen Kingdom we have already seen is from the first half of the film, where Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) go to Isla Nublar to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano four years after the events of Jurassic World. Bayona and writer Colin Treverrow then turn the film into a horror movie, with the characters stuck in an estate with a velociraptor.

Executive producer Steven Spielberg told Entertainment Weekly that the third act gives Bayona a chance to show off his horror directing chops.

“It has a wonderfully, deliciously scary third act,” Spielberg said. “J.A. knows how to create terror, but he also knows how to orchestrate it so you’re not brutalized by it, and he has the gift of restraint. But when he needs to open up the throttle, he really knows how.”

Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22.

Photo credit: YouTube / Universal Pictures