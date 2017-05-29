Jurassic World 2 Gets A Familiar New Logo

Jurassic World broke box office records upon its release in 2015, and the sequel is poised to make just as much noise. Luckily, as of today, the film just got a little bit close to its release.

While Jurassic World 2 has been filming in England for the past couple of months, production is now enroute to Hawaii, to film on the island of Oahu. You can bet this means some crazy jungle scenes are ahead.

With the announcement that England production has wrapped, and Hawaiian production is set to begin, a new logo for the film was shown. A new logo that looks eerily similar to that of the 2001 film Jurassic Park 3.

Both sequels utilized the scratching marks of a dinosaur’s claws to deliver part of the film title. Jurassic Park 3 had three claw marks at the end of its name, while this new logo has two claw marks beside Jurassic World.

And that’s a wrap for Jurassic World 2 in England!!!!!! Next stop, Oahu!!! pic.twitter.com/AzFddZ9XK7 — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 27, 2017

Now, this may put worry into your head, as Jurassic Park 3 wasn’t exactly the most well-received of the franchise. However, it’s highly unlikely that Jurassic World 2 will follow that kind of format.

This adventure sequel is said to take the franchise a bit closer to its roots, and bring a little more fear than the first Jurassic World. The claws are just a way of showing fans that there will be a ton of danger to look out for in this movie.

Production begins in Hawaii this week, and the Jurassic World 2 is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

