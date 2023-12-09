Dog Poop Plagued a Street Scene in Julia Louis-Dreyfus' New Movie

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The DVD/Blu-ray commentary on the You Hurt My Feelings home release is a fun listen due to some fun anecdotes from star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and writer/director Nicole Holofcener. One such anecdote came as the pair watched a scene between Louis-Dreyfus and co-star Michael Watkins as they walked down a New York City street. The film's outdoor scenes were not closed off from the public, meaning that they had to just deal with whatever the Big Apple's streets had in store for them — including dog poop.

The Seinfeld/Veep legend joked that she'd tried to reference it in the movie's dialogue, but eventually, they wanted to clear it out of the way as the actresses walked through the area. Holofcener was the one who ended up having to deal with the feces.

"There was a real dog s— on the street, and we just kept saying 'Could someone take the dog s— away,' and nobody did," Holofcener recalled. "And finally I did. I got down on my knees, and I scraped it away."

Louis-Dreyfus hilariously chimed in to add, "I want to make sure everyone understands: This is a very low-budget picture. So yes, Nicole was directing, but she was also dog s—management."

The movie is all about how an author's world is rocked when she discovers that her husband hasn't been completely honest with her when giving feedback about her new book. The cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeannie Berlin, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross and Zach Cherry.

A24, the studio behind the film, calls You Hurt My Feelings, "a sharply observed comedy ... about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

