Elon Musk Offers to 'Cage Fight' Johnny Depp Amid Court Battle With Ex Amber Heard

✖

Elon Musk cut right to the chase when asked about the legal battle between his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Speaking to The New York Times on Saturday, Musk said that he would be willing to settle the matter in a cage fight between himself and Depp. Musk denies the newly resurfaced claims that he was having an affair with Heard while she was still married to Depp.

Musk and Heard dated briefly after her marriage to Depp came to an end, but rumors have long suggested that their romance started before that. In Depp's defamation lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for its coverage of the divorce, a former neighbor testified that Heard and Musk were meeting secretly behind Depp's back. Musk denied those claims on Saturday, even laughing at the idea. He then escalated the matter with a public challenge to Depp.

"I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false," Musk said. "For the two of them, I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on. Well, yeah, I hope he recovers from this situation."

Times reporters asked about a number of rumors from that period, most originating with the friend and former neighbor's testimony in court. Musk denied having a threesome with Heard and Cara Delvigne, and had little to say about the leaked text messages where Depp told a friend he wanted to "slice off" Musk's penis.

"If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know," Musk said.

Musk has mostly kept out of the legal battle between Depp and Heard, from their vicious divorce settlement to the current lawsuit. Right now, Depp is suing The Sun and one of its reporters for referring to him as a "wife beater" in their coverage of his divorce from Heard. Naturally, this has dredged up many of the salacious stories from the couple's split, and led fans to relitigate the debate about which of the two stars they believe.

Depp claims that Heard was the real abuser in their relationship, although he owns up to many of the allegations about drug use and negligence on his part. In the proceedings so far, he has confirmed instances of binge-drinking, cocaine use and taking ecstasy pills. He has also acknowledged massive property damage done in inebriated states.

On the other side, Heard's lawyers have presented numerous text messages between Heard, Depp and their friends and family which seem to support Heard's version of events. All of this will help to determine whether The Sun committed the crime of libel in the eyes of British law.