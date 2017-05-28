J.K. Rowling Says Fantastic Beasts 2 Script Is Done

Fans of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them can begin getting excited for the return of Newt, Jacob, and Tina, as progress on the second film is picking up. Though the movie is still a long ways away, author J.K. Rowling just finished a version of the script for the next installment in the Harry Potter prequel series.

The first Fantastic Beasts film released in theaters last November, kickstarting a brand new cinematic series in Rowling’s Wizarding World. The second movie in the series is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2018.

Though filming probably won’t begin until later this year, Rowling stated she’s finished with the script for the movie that will continue the chronicle of Newt Scamander’s struggles against the Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Rowling often responds to fan questions of her social media accounts and was surprisingly forthcoming about her progress on the script for Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2 when asked on Twitter.

@jk_rowling have you already write the script of Fantastic Beasts 2? TELL ME EVERYTHING WOMAN — martinha (@SCORBUSMWLFOY) May 28, 2017

Yes, I have, but I CAN’T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN. https://t.co/PzpjjL0OiR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 28, 2017

The first movie depicted Eddie Redmayne as Newt, the author of the Fantastic Beasts textbook which Harry Potter owns in the Wizarding World universe. Newt arrives to the United States and stumbles upon a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top of the Magical Congress of the United States.

Johnny Depp is revealed to be the film’s true antagonist by the end, portraying the infamous Grindelwald who’d been in disguise. The actor will return in his villainous capacity for the second film and possibly beyond.

Jude Law was recently revealed to be cast as Young Dumbledore in the movie. The Harry Potter series hints at a climactic encounter between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, which we’ll likely get to see in the series at some point.

We will likely learn much more about the film as production gears up for shooting later this year.

