Jasmin Savoy Brown Returning for ‘Scream 7’

Jasmin Savoy Brown is returning for Scream 7. Variety confirmed Thursday that the Yellowjackets star is set to reprise her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin, the twin of Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin and the niece of original Scream character Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), in the upcoming seventh installment of the horror franchise, which is currently in production in Atlanta.

Brown, 30, first took on the role of Mindy in Scream (2022) and reprised the role in Scream VI (2023). Similar to her uncle, Mindy is the horror expert of the group who breaks down the rules of the genre. She is also the first queer character in the franchise and one of the “Core Four” – the four surviving characters from the 2022 Woodsboro massacre alongside Gooding’s character and Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s Sam and Tara Carpenter. The latter two are not set to return for the film.

Pictured: Jasmine Savoy Brown as Mindy and David Arquette as Dewey in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream.” Photo Cr: Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures ©2021 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Outside of Scream, Brown is best known for her starring role as teen Taissa in Showtime’s Emmy-nominated series Yellowjackets. Her other credits include For the People, The Leftovers, and Missing, among many others, per her IMDb profile. The actress also recently launched her new daily podcast Today in Gay.

Brown is not the only familiar face heading back to Woodsboro for Scream 7. In addition to Gooding, the actress joins returning legacy characters Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, who portray Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers. Franchise newcomers include Joel McHale and Isabel May, who are reported to portray Sidney’s husband and daughter, as well as Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp.

Filming on Scream 7 began earlier in January, with director Kevin Williamson – the creator of the franchise who also wrote the script for the Wes Craven-directed original, as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4 – marking the occasion with a behind-the-scenes photo on Jan. 9. Alongside an image of a film slate marking “Day One,” Williamson said he had “an extraordinary day… working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their ‘A’ game and had my back every step of the way.”

Guy Busick, who co-wrote Scream 5 and Scream 6, wrote the script for Scream 7. Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein serve as producers. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Paramount is set to release Scream 7 in theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.