'Jackass' Movie Postponed to Summer 2021 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It was recently announced that the new Jackass movie has been postponed to summer 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to The Wrap, Paramount Pictures has confirmed that the fourth instalment in the film franchise will now open July 2, 2021. It was initially slated to open in March 2021.

The new Jackass film was first announced back in December 2019. It is speculated that crew leader Johnny Knoxville will be returning, as well as director Jeff Tremaine, but no formal announcements have been made. Notably, Earlier this year, there were concerns that Jackass memeber Steve-O may not appear in the new film, after he told reporters that he had not yet signed a contract. "It has been greenlit by Paramount Pictures, yeah. They say March of 2021. But they haven't given me an offer that I can really take seriously yet," he said. Less than a month later, Steve-O took to Instagram to seemingly confirm his involvement by sharing a photo of himself wearing a Jackass jacket, and captioning it with a hastag the read "count me in."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve-O (@steveo) on Feb 21, 2020 at 6:18pm PST

Coincidentally, earlier in 2019, Jackass co-star Chris Raab addressed the possibility of another Jackass film happening, sating that he thought it might happen. "I get the feeling that everyone's pretty interested in it," Raab, known as Raab Himself in the films and TV series, said on the Bathroom Break Podcast. He then went on to say that the death of fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn was one of the biggest factors in determining how comfortable everyone was with moving forward. "Ryan [Dunn] was a huge part of that, so it's sort of weird without him. We've got that question about the CKY thing. 'Is there going to be a CKY 5?' Nah, that'll never happen," he said, referring to the Camp Kill Yourself videos that predated Jackass.

CKY featured Raab, Dunn, and Bam Margera, as well as some other future Jackass stars like Brandon DiCamillo, Rake Yohn, and Brandon Novak. Finbally, Raab offered his personal opinion on the chances of a fourth Jackass film becoming a reality, saying, "As far as Jackass, I would think maybe it would happen, but I don't know 'cause I'm not in that world enough to know. I probably would be [a part of it] if asked … I feel like if Tremaine and Spike [Jonze] and Knoxville said, 'Hey, let's do it,' then I imagine it would go forward. If they were to say it, I don't think there would be pushback from others."