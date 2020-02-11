New ‘Jackass’ Movie May Happen Without Steve-O

The upcoming Jackass 4 may go on without Steve-O, he revealed. The comedian and stuntman spoke to reporters in Las Vegas last month, saying he has not received an offer he can “really take seriously” to appear in the movie. With the premiere date just over a year away, many are wondering if Steve-O will be included at all.

Steve-O is one of the original stars of Jackass, from its three seasons as a reality series to its three movie incarnations in the early 2000s. In December, Deadline reported that a new installment of the stunt-prank franchise is on the way. However, in January Steve-O said that he did not yet have a contract with the production.

“It has been greenlit by Paramount Pictures, yeah. They say March of 2021. But they haven’t given me an offer that I can really take seriously yet,” he said.

Steve-O spoke to MMA Junkie in Las Vegas, where he attended UFC 246. He acknowledged the awkwardness of being in the dark on a project that is so synonymous with his name.

“Not to be rude or anything but… I don’t have a contract yet. So we’ll see.”

The initial report about Jackass 4 confirmed that Johnny Knoxville is officially in the cast. Other than that, Steve-O, Bam Margera and their friends are still waiting for a call.

“I’m rooting for all the bros. It’s just a weird situation,” Steve-O said. “But I love all my Jackass buddies, and I just gotta do it differently this time. They gotta fix it [laughs].”

Further evidence that Steve-O may be missing from Jackass 4 comes from an interview Knoxville gave with Entertainment Weekly in 2018. At the time, he said that the possible revival would “bring in some new younger guys — just to bring some fresh blood into it.” Fans took this as a hint that Steve-O and Margera might be left out.

Margera has been in and out of rehab for the last several years, most recently in January of 2019. He left the program early, and was committed to a mental health treatment facility two months later. Over the summer, he was removed from a commercial flight for public intoxication. Margera’s public persona has been sparse since then.

Steve-O has had his own struggles with substance abuse and addiction, though he has been clean and sober since 2008. He has publicly credited his Jackass co-stars with helping him achieve sobriety, but admitted that filming Jackass 3D without drugs and alcohol took a toll on him.

“[Filming] was a little tougher, maybe, to do the stuff being clear-minded and being present,” he told MTV News. “I was more apprehensive. I dreaded it more, but I was also more eager to participate because I wanted to prove to myself and everyone else that sobriety hasn’t turned me into a lame, boring wimp.”

Even if he is absent from Jackass 4, Steve-O has plenty to keep him busy. He is an active creator on YouTube, where he makes videos about his life, his past and veganism, among other things.



Jackass 4 is slated for release on March 5, 2021.