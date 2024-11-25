Vera Farmiga Shares Emotional Tribute to Patrick Wilson as He Wraps Their Final ‘Conjuring’ Movie

Vera Farmiga is bidding farewell to her “fake marriage” with Patrick Wilson. The actress, 51, paid tribute to her longtime co-star, also 51, while marking his final day on set of The Conjuring: Last Rites – the final iteration of the popular horror movie franchise.

Sharing a black and white prop wedding photo of herself and Wilson as their characters, Ed and Lorraine Warren, Farmiga looked back on her time working with her co-star since before the first Conjuring film debuted in 2013.

“Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said ‘I do’ to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren. Today, he wraps,” Farmiga wrote on Instagram on Nov. 21. “I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat soaked demonologist garb, shave off his side burns, flash that dazzling smile and bid our fake marriage adieu.”

“Yeah… I got them feels today,” she continued, concluding, “It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. Here’s to 12 years. I cherish you, @thereelpatrickwilson @theconjuring.”

James Wan, who directed the first Conjuring film, shared his feelings in the comment section as well, writing, “Aww, Mom, Dad!! So proud of you both! You guys are the best. Will always be grateful to you for saying yes to our first little film.”

Farmiga’s husband, musician Renn Hawkey, chimed in, “He’s one hell of a guy. An all around great human. Infectious good energy that lights everyone up that he encounters. So glad he was by your side fighting evil!” Farmiga has been married to Hawkey since 2008, while Wilson tied the knot with fellow actress Dagmara Domińczyk in 2005.

Farmiga and Wilson followed up the success of The Conjuring with 2016’s The Conjuring 2 and 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and also reprised their characters in spinoffs including 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home.

Details are being kept under wraps for the plot of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 5, 2025, but the film is being directed by Michael Chaves. Chaves also directed The Nun II, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Curse of La Llorona.