Jennifer Love Hewitt Teases 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Character's Return

The actress starred as Julie James in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.'

Nearly three decades after last being stalked by a hook-wielding killer, Jennifer Love Hewitt is keeping tight lipped about her possible return to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Hewitt first starred as Julie James in the franchise's first two installments, and with a new sequel film currently in the works, the actress opened up to Entertainment Tonight about possibly reprising her role for a third film.

"I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?" Hewitt teased. Although the actress wouldn't confirm or deny if she will be back for the upcoming movie, which will mark the fourth installment, she said that if she "hypothetically" were to come back, her character would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass."

When news first surfaced back in February 2023 that an I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel was in the works, Deadline, citing sources at Sony Pictures, reported that both Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. were in talks to reprise their roles, possibly in a similar capacity to the legacy cast in the recent Scream films. However, that was never confirmed by the studio, and no casting announcements have been made at this time.

The upcoming sequel will be will be directed by Do Revenge and Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.) writing the screenplay. At this time, plot details have not been revealed, and Hewitt confirmed that information regarding the film is being kept under wraps.

"Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned," the actress told ET. "But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around," she said, adding that "hopefully the tops will be a little bigger than they were the first movie."

I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered in 1997 and starred Hewitt, Prinze, Anne Heche, Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as a group of teenage friends who, after attempting to cover up a car accident, find themselves stalked by a villain with a hook. The film, loosely based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel by the same name, grossed $72 million and became an instant slasher icon. Hewitt and Prinze returned for the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The third and most recent installment, 2006's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, featured an entirely new cast including Brooke Nevin, David Paetkau, Torrey DeVitto, Ben Easter, and stuntman Don Shanks. A TV series based on the property was released by Amazon in 2021.

At this time, plot details for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel are not known. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.