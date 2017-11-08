Movies

Man Encounters Terrifying Clown at ‘IT’ Screening

IT made over $100 million on opening weekend, and from that figure, you would think that theaters […]

IT made over $100 million on opening weekend, and from that figure, you would think that theaters across the country were packed for the film all weekend long; however, one man found himself in a very creepy situation in an empty theater, while attempting to see IT.

Twitter user Chris (@HG-Hohbes) went to his local theater to see IT, and found he had an empty theater to himself… well, almost. Chris had to just one other moviegoer in the theater with him, but as luck would have it, it was the creepiest audience member possible:

If that creepy introduction wasn’t enough, things took a turn for the creepier when the freaky clown guy started to go mobile…

Run From The Clown

Man sees IT with Creepy Clown in Theater

After posting that encounter on social media, Chris found his Tweet going viral, with many expressing their own opinions on how they would’ve handled the creepy situation:

Happy Ending

Ironically enough, this story has a happy ending (rather than a tragic one), as Chris and the creepy clown ended up bonding! 

Right now, IT is raking in so much cash at the box office that Warner Bros. can’t get the sequel into production quick enough. We’ll keep you updated about how plans for the sequel shape up, as it hits the fast track of development. 

IT is now playing in theaters everywhere.

