Man Encounters Terrifying Clown at ‘IT’ Screening

IT made over $100 million on opening weekend, and from that figure, you would think that theaters across the country were packed for the film all weekend long; however, one man found himself in a very creepy situation in an empty theater, while attempting to see IT.

Twitter user Chris (@HG-Hohbes) went to his local theater to see IT, and found he had an empty theater to himself… well, almost. Chris had to just one other moviegoer in the theater with him, but as luck would have it, it was the creepiest audience member possible:

Went to see IT, I’m first in the screen and this fucking guy’s just sitting there. pic.twitter.com/b3oatLGdrs — Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017



If that creepy introduction wasn’t enough, things took a turn for the creepier when the freaky clown guy started to go mobile…

Run From The Clown

After posting that encounter on social media, Chris found his Tweet going viral, with many expressing their own opinions on how they would’ve handled the creepy situation:

I don’t think I’d have mustered enough courage to even take this picture — Kevin (@algo_pequenito) September 10, 2017



Right..the “Joker” killed 12 ppl in Colorado. Shid..im out✌ — E-Mann??H*TX? (@emmanuel8323) September 9, 2017



Why are people so afraid of clowns?? they shouldn’t be discriminated against #clownlivesmatter — blackattackj (@blackattackj) September 10, 2017



Happy Ending

Ironically enough, this story has a happy ending (rather than a tragic one), as Chris and the creepy clown ended up bonding!

Had a chat to him, he’s actually alright — Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017



Aaaand IT was awesome. — Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017



Right now, IT is raking in so much cash at the box office that Warner Bros. can’t get the sequel into production quick enough. We’ll keep you updated about how plans for the sequel shape up, as it hits the fast track of development.

IT is now playing in theaters everywhere.