Man Encounters Terrifying Clown at ‘IT’ Screening

IT made over $100 million on opening weekend, and from that figure, you would think that theaters across the country were packed for the film all weekend long; however, one man found himself in a very creepy situation in an empty theater, while attempting to see IT.
Twitter user Chris (@HG-Hohbes) went to his local theater to see IT, and found he had an empty theater to himself… well, almost. Chris had to just one other moviegoer in the theater with him, but as luck would have it, it was the creepiest audience member possible:
Went to see IT, I’m first in the screen and this fucking guy’s just sitting there. pic.twitter.com/b3oatLGdrs— Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017
If that creepy introduction wasn’t enough, things took a turn for the creepier when the freaky clown guy started to go mobile…
Now he’s wandering around pic.twitter.com/X7oZ2yKwuZ— Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017
Run From The Clown
After posting that encounter on social media, Chris found his Tweet going viral, with many expressing their own opinions on how they would’ve handled the creepy situation:
I don’t think I’d have mustered enough courage to even take this picture— Kevin (@algo_pequenito) September 10, 2017
Right..the “Joker” killed 12 ppl in Colorado. Shid..im out✌— E-Mann??H*TX? (@emmanuel8323) September 9, 2017
Why are people so afraid of clowns?? they shouldn’t be discriminated against #clownlivesmatter— blackattackj (@blackattackj) September 10, 2017
Happy Ending
Ironically enough, this story has a happy ending (rather than a tragic one), as Chris and the creepy clown ended up bonding!
Had a chat to him, he’s actually alright— Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017
Aaaand IT was awesome.— Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017
Right now, IT is raking in so much cash at the box office that Warner Bros. can’t get the sequel into production quick enough. We’ll keep you updated about how plans for the sequel shape up, as it hits the fast track of development.
IT is now playing in theaters everywhere.