The ‘IT’ Movie Premiere Pulls off the Creepiest ‘Red Carpet’ Ever

Attendees and passersby were greeted with a frightful site at the Los Angeles premiere of IT, with what was surely one of the creepiest red carpet events ever.

Ready to face your fears? IT’s here. Follow along for more from the World Premiere. 🎈 #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/e5PkyLOxGJ — IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) September 6, 2017

To start, the red carpet wasn’t even a red carpet at all. It was all black, which helped set the dark tone for the theatrical adaptation of Stephen King’s beloved novel.

Furthermore, numerous people were dressed in yellow raincoats and holding red balloons, as seen in the image above. This was an homage to the famous scene from the book and its adaptations, which shows 7-year-old Georgie being lured into the sewer by Pennywise.

The costumed Georgies stood throughout the black carpet, as well as on the side of the neighboring street.

At one point, as the actors entered the premiere, there was also a mannequin wearing Pennywise’s creepy costume. The creature’s head was missing with a bundle of red balloons taking its place.

