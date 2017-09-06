Pennywise Introduces Himself to the Losers’ Club in New ‘IT’ Clip

Ever since the announcement that a new adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT was on the way, fans have wanted to see how the creepy clown Pennywise would be portrayed on screen. A new clip for the film has debuted, which shows the monster infiltrating a meeting of the Losers’ Club. Check out the clip above!

In the film, a group of kids who have been ostracized by their peers band together to form a club of outcasts, deeming themselves “The Losers’ Club.” Another commonality amongst the kids is they’ve all had terrifying experiences with an entity that has taken various forms, with each member of the Losers’ Club’s biggest fears being exploited by this “It” creature. Hoping to ensure the safety of the kids in their small town, the Losers’ Club decides to confront It to neutralize the threat once and for all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The novel was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1990 with Tim Curry starring as the nefarious Pennywise. While that adaptation suffered from budgetary constraints, Curry’s performance seems to be the most memorable component of that adaptation, an opinion which King shares.

When speaking with Yahoo! Movies, King explained of the 1990 miniseries, “I thought Tim Curry made the miniseries. He did. If Pennywise doesn’t work, obviously the thing doesn’t work at all, you know? People come to a thing like that because they want to be frightened, and if Pennywise isn’t frightening, the thing falls on its face, obviously. But Tim Curry did scare a lot of kids.”

Bill Skarsgard took on the challenge of portraying the iconic clown, a performance which King lauded.

“Pennywise is scary in the book, he needed to be scary in that miniseries, and he needs to be scary in the movie. And he is. They’re both good. I wouldn’t pick one above the other,” King confesses. “I would just say that [director] Andy [Muschietti] had more to work with in terms of modern technology and, for all I know, budget too. I’m sure he must have had more; I can’t remember what the miniseries cost — at one time I knew — but it wasn’t that much. It was a TV thing.”

It lands in theaters Friday, September 8.