‘IT: Chapter 2’ Trailer Release Has Fans Absolutely Freaked Out

The IT: Chapter 2 trailer was just released, and it has fans absolutely freaked out.

The new trailer dropped on Twitter and features a look at the new adult cast of the Losers’ Club.

It also shows off a few new peeks at Pennywise the Clown, and fans have been going crazy over it.

Witness the end of IT. Watch the new trailer now. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/EEqX6jVT8r — IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) May 9, 2019

Below, we have compiled some reactions to the new trailer that fans have been sharing on social media.

Scroll down to see what people are saying

That old lady scared me more than pennywise pic.twitter.com/LaNAuXv7UZ — jenny (@clarkjoes) May 9, 2019

“It looks scarier than the first omfg i’m ready.”

“Can we talk about the old lady.”

“The old lady is very creepy I had chills watching it…”

Jessica Chastain and the old lady be like: pic.twitter.com/pzTxYXSlmm — Sumeux (@dockeystan) May 9, 2019

This is gonna be the movie of the century, I’m so ready to float again 🤡🎈 pic.twitter.com/VthK91ajAL — Pennywise 🎈 (@Its_Pennywise_) May 9, 2019

“This looks wonderful but I know the Adrian Mellon scene is going to be f—ing upsetting.”

“That old lady was creepy af. Dope trailer.”

“People asked for more atmospheric, creepy shit in the background (like that scene with the librarian looking at Ben in the first one), and it looks like the director listened! I love it! Also, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier is the best casting choice I’ve ever heard of.”

“Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by the #ItChapter2?trailer” pic.twitter.com/5X0zzRYpAh — Jerry 2phones (@NoChillJerry) May 9, 2019

“Jessica Chastain leading the whole trailer i’m here for it.”

“I’m SOOOOOOOOOOOO excited!!!!!!”

“Normally I don’t watch horror movies but [Isaiah Mustafa] from #Shadowhunters brought me here.”

Me after watching the trailer: pic.twitter.com/GYCkratEc9 — ɓεϯհ (@b3thmi) May 9, 2019

THIS LOOKS EVEN BETTER THAN I HOPED FOR I CANT WAIT 🤡🎈 pic.twitter.com/9TRdEJ15Rp — 🐲 Christine 🔥 (@Grimes_Gurl) May 9, 2019

“1:41 I have no words to describe what I felt in this moment…AAAAAHHHH!!!!”

“I’m so pumped for this.”

“Well worth the wait, even though scared the dickens out of me 30 odd years ago…… Pennywise very happy.”

Me on my way to the cinema when this comes out pic.twitter.com/Nyr83Alwmt — emmy 💙💜 (@EmpireOfDirt24) May 9, 2019

OMG THIS LOOKS SO AWESOME 😱😱😱😱😱😱 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 9, 2019

“THEY REALLY OUT HERE MAKIN ME WAIT FOR THIS Saw Chapter 1 with a hat solely to hide my eyes when I got terrified and on god I am so ready to do it again. F— me up Pennywise.”

“My nightmare come back.”

“I’m so freaking excited for the Chapter II.”

How most people would respond to Pennywise saying “We all float down here” as he tries to give you a balloon. #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/Kgl4zJ1t7D — Cameron Junge (@cam_junge) May 9, 2019

Me going to get a glass of water at 2AM #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/RHJL8IhZVO — Raven Banner (@RavenBanner) May 9, 2019

“…This trailer is going to be haunting my tv for the next few months Looking forward to it though.”

“Pennywise coming over to take the “best villain of 2019″ from Thanos.”

“I can’t stop crying, it hurts a lot.”