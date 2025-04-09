Val Kilmer’s ‘Tombstone’ Just Ranked on Major Streaming Chart

Tombstone, starring Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday, just hit #13 on Hulu’s chart showing the streaming service’s most-watched movies and TV shows.

It comes in the wake of Kilmer’s death last Tuesday from pneumonia. He was 65.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Tombstone is based on historical events from the Wild West, including some of the West’s most famous moments like the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and Wyatt Earp’s vendetta ride. It was a massive hit upon release in 1993, and is considered one of the best Westerns of all time.

Doc Holliday was probably the actor’s second most iconic role, right next to his star turn as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun. The actor managed to steal the screen throughout Tombstone, even when paired up against big names like Kurt Russell, Sam Elliot, and Bill Paxton, and performance as the gun-toting alcoholic cowboy in the 1993 film is still considered one of the biggest Oscar snubs of all time.

Kilmer was one of the biggest Hollywood figures of the 80s and 90s, with plenty of classic roles. In addition to the aforementioned Top Gun and Tombstone, he starred in Batman Forever, Heat, The Doors, True Romance, Top Secret!, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and plenty of other beloved movies.