It: Chapter 2 – (Spoiler) Cameo Revealed

It: Chapter 2 is full of terrifying scares and frightening moments that will have fans gripping their seats, but it also has a hilarious cameo from someone close to the story. The film boasts an A-list cast with stars like James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and Isaiah Mustafa playing adult members of the Losers’ Club, and Bill Skarsgård, returning as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Additionally, the young stars of It: Chapter 1 also come back for some flashback scenes. There is one other star, however, who appears only briefly, but stands out in a big way.

Please Note – Spoilers Below for It: Chapter 2

The big cameo that drops around midway through the film is none other than It author Stephen King, who makes an appearance as a Derry, Maine antiques store owner.

In the scene, McAvoy’s adult Bill Denbrough discovers his old bicycle in the shop window and heads in to try and buy it back. King is sitting behind the counter, and recognizes Bill as the author of a book he read, but didn’t like the ending of.

The scene is just one of the many surprisingly funny moments in the film, and is a very fitting character for the iconic author to take on.

Hey Losers – the final chapter of IT is almost here. Time to stop clowning around and get ready. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 4, 2019

Ahead of 2017s It: Chapter 1, King spoke out about what he thought fans could expect from the film, saying, “I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was. It’s something that’s different, and at the same time, it’s something that audiences are gonna relate to. They’re gonna like the characters. To me, it’s all about character. If you like the characters… if you care… the scares generally work.”

“I’m sure my fans will enjoy the movie,” he added, per Cinema Blend. “I think they’re gonna really enjoy the movie. And I think some of them will go back two or three times and actually savor the thing. I went back and saw it a second time, and I felt I was seeing things the second time through that I missed the first time.”

You won’t be able to escape @ItMovieOfficial when you experience it in #IMAX theatres. Are you brave enough to come face-to-face with Pennywise in the most immersive way possible? Out 9/6. Reserve your #IMAX seat today: https://t.co/FbrSsmYhhR pic.twitter.com/LQbWvoq0s3 — IMAX (@IMAX) August 24, 2019

It: Chapter 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere across the nation.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures